Fractal (FCL) Price Tops $0.0735 on Top Exchanges

Fractal (FCL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded up 35.3% against the dollar. Fractal has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0735 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00047417 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.10 or 0.07101457 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,130.99 or 0.99772089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00044170 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FCLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.