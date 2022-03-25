Financial Comparison: USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ) versus Isoray (NYSE:ISR)

USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) and Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares USA Equities and Isoray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Equities $120,000.00 40.13 -$330,000.00 N/A N/A Isoray $10.05 million 5.30 -$3.39 million ($0.05) -7.49

USA Equities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Isoray.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Isoray shares are held by institutional investors. 74.2% of USA Equities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Isoray shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

USA Equities has a beta of -2.1, indicating that its stock price is 310% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isoray has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for USA Equities and Isoray, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Equities 0 0 1 0 3.00 Isoray 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares USA Equities and Isoray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Equities -49.03% -0.41% -0.10% Isoray -52.88% -8.51% -8.14%

Summary

USA Equities beats Isoray on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

USA Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

USA Equities Corp. engages in the provision of medical device technology and software as a services. It focuses on enabling primary care physicians to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate, and treat chronic disease through reimbursable procedures. Its products will enable physicians t o diagnose and treat patients with chronic diseases which they historically have referred to specialists. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Isoray Company Profile (Get Rating)

IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors. The company was founded by Lance A. Bray in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

