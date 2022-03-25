Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Financial Analysis

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genius Sports has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Genius Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -1,151.16% -15.70% -8.21% Genius Sports -225.61% -62.96% -34.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 40.3% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Genius Sports, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Genius Sports 0 1 8 0 2.89

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 421.74%. Genius Sports has a consensus price target of $16.89, indicating a potential upside of 257.82%. Given Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is more favorable than Genius Sports.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Genius Sports’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $10.77 million 11.55 -$71.29 million ($1.62) -0.71 Genius Sports $262.73 million 3.58 -$592.75 million ($6.57) -0.72

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genius Sports. Genius Sports is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment beats Genius Sports on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Genius Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and measurement services for personalized online marketing campaigns; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

