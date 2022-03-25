Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) will report $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Woodward reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.7% during the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.92. Woodward has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

