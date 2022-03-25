$0.86 EPS Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Woodward posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.86.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $53,411,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $1,101,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

WWD opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 25.25%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

