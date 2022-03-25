Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Reduced by B. Riley

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.82.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average of $70.40. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $235,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,999 shares of company stock worth $2,050,411 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

