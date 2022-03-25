inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $23 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.95 million.inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of inTEST stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. inTEST has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $109.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that inTEST will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth $691,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile (Get Rating)

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.