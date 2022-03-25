IWG (LON:IWG) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of IWG (LON:IWG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IWG presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 324.50 ($4.27).

Shares of IWG stock opened at GBX 257.80 ($3.39) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 274.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 285.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,166.17. The company has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -12.64. IWG has a 52 week low of GBX 211.10 ($2.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 384.30 ($5.06).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

