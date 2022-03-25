Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 750 ($9.87) price target on the stock.

FRES has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.32) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.22) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.57) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.48) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,023.75 ($13.48).

LON:FRES opened at GBX 754.04 ($9.93) on Thursday. Fresnillo has a one year low of GBX 610.60 ($8.04) and a one year high of GBX 997.60 ($13.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 713.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 814.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 2.47%. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is 0.59%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

