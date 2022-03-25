Ellevest Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.38. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.49.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $357.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.