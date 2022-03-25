Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1,852.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 293,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 924,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after acquiring an additional 123,328 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $38.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

