Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Clorox by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 488,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,694,000 after buying an additional 115,911 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 99,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,377,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $152.13.

Clorox stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $196.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.