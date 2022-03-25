Origin Dollar Hits 1-Day Volume of $602,479.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $145.15 million and approximately $602,479.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00047417 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.10 or 0.07101457 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,130.99 or 0.99772089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00044170 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 146,077,447 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

