Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $143.19 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $144.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,840 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $7,100,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

