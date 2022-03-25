Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 11,383 shares.The stock last traded at $40.49 and had previously closed at $40.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Industrias Bachoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Industrias Bachoco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82.

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 12.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

