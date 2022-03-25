Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Gap Up to $35.12

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.12, but opened at $36.21. Dril-Quip shares last traded at $36.01, with a volume of 3,290 shares traded.

DRQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dril-Quip news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $121,901.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,783 shares of company stock valued at $254,708. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 84,181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,767,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,375 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 332,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 35,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 35,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

