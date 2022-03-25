Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 187,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,064,736 shares.The stock last traded at $17.56 and had previously closed at $15.94.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IOVA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,845,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,211,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,057 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $27,126,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,440,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

