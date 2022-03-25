Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading Up 7.1%

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72. 32,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,160,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MVST. Piper Sandler began coverage on Microvast in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56.
Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)
Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc
