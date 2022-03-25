Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading Up 7.1%

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72. 32,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,160,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MVST. Piper Sandler began coverage on Microvast in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microvast by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 487,043 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,572,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microvast by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 337,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,320,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,330,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

