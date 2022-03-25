Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.32 and last traded at $60.32. Approximately 4,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 497,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.35.
TCBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.68.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 33.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 327,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 81,057 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,665,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 470.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 57,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 47,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
