Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.32 and last traded at $60.32. Approximately 4,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 497,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.35.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.31 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 33.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 327,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 81,057 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,665,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 470.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 57,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 47,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.