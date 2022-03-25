Base Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (BASE)

Base Protocol (BASE) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $51,444.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.35 or 0.00005326 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00036651 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00114309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

