Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.47 or 0.00195840 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001021 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00028828 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00024962 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.45 or 0.00429073 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00056503 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

