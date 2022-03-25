Klimatas (KTS) 1-Day Volume Hits $42.00

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 58.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Klimatas has a total market cap of $4,787.68 and approximately $42.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klimatas has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

