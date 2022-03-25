TheStreet Downgrades IAA (NYSE:IAA) to D+

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IAA. Barrington Research lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of IAA opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. IAA has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.70.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IAA will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Kett acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Kamin acquired 132,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,704,081.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 220,100 shares of company stock worth $7,729,181 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,441,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 2,284,451.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,028,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,003 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,775,000 after acquiring an additional 956,784 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,448,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,553,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

