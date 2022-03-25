Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GLNG. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $22.88.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $115.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.35% and a return on equity of 0.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,331,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 831,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,134,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golar LNG (Get Rating)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.