LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is ($0.45). LendingTree reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 105.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $4.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $6.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on TREE. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.44.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $117.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.46. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $90.97 and a 52 week high of $250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in LendingTree by 27.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in LendingTree by 23.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in LendingTree by 39.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

