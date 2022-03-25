Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Traeger from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Traeger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.83.

Get Traeger alerts:

COOK opened at $7.76 on Thursday. Traeger has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger (Get Rating)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.