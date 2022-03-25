Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Aptose Biosciences Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.24). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
