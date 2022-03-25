Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Issued By Wedbush

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Wedbush also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $3.61.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of ITOS opened at $32.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.24 and a beta of 2.02. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $52.43.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CFO Matthew Gall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $232,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yvonne Mcgrath sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 787,188 shares of company stock valued at $28,938,991 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 22.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 63,385 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 525,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after buying an additional 267,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,072,000 after buying an additional 41,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

