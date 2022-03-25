Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQGet Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Frequency Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Frequency Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.79 and a quick ratio of 14.30.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.77). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 54.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 3,920.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

