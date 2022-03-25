General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.790-$3.866 EPS.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. General Mills has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $69.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,303. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

