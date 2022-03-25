eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.310-$5.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.840 EPS.

eBay stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.88.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $785,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in eBay by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

