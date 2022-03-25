Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Air China Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Air China in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee expects that the transportation company will earn ($3.51) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Air China’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Air China in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AIRYY opened at $13.89 on Friday. Air China has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

