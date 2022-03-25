NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Issues Earnings Results

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative return on equity of 127.92% and a negative net margin of 117.78%.

OTCMKTS NEXCF opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NexTech AR Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on NexTech AR Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

