Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread Sells 6,410 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXTGet Rating) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $42,177.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 9th, Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75.

Shares of YEXT opened at $7.17 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $929.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

Yext (NYSE:YEXTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The business had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Yext by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 228.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after buying an additional 933,914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth $8,565,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 923,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after buying an additional 744,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after buying an additional 646,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Yext (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

