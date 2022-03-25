Mogo’s (MOGO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

MOGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Mogo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mogo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mogo from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.13 million, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 2.92. Mogo has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Mogo ( NASDAQ:MOGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.28). Mogo had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mogo by 18.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mogo by 83.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mogo by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Mogo by 45.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in Mogo by 15.8% in the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

