The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Price Target to $7.00

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HYZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyzon Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of HYZN opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,552,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter worth $21,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth $10,447,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,472,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 127,961 shares during the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

