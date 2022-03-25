Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) PT Raised to $92.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PLL. B. Riley boosted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.89.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $74.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.40.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $94,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Czachor bought 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.49 per share, with a total value of $99,530.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,993 shares of company stock valued at $158,511 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,900 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,795 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,813 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

