Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CMO Adam Schoenfeld Sells 33,000 Shares

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) CMO Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $16,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $15,840.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $16,170.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $17,820.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $22,440.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $38,582.00.

Shares of GNLN opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.24. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

GNLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenlane (Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

