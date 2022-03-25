Insider Buying: First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) Director E. Leland Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $21,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Community stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. First Community Co. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Community by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Community by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter worth $1,202,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of First Community by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the 3rd quarter worth $2,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.