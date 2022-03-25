iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 157.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of IWS opened at $119.15 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $105.30 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

