New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $77.48 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 448,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton were worth $77,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $153.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.37 and a 200 day moving average of $161.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

