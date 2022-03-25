New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Humana were worth $65,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $437.42 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $418.74 and its 200 day moving average is $426.91. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.36.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

