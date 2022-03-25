Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Purchases $694,650.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $694,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $548,100.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,157,870.64.

On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $2,161,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $428,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $578,220.40.

On Monday, February 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 69,530 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $1,362,788.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,169 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $716,869.58.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 17,625 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.44 per share, with a total value of $360,255.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 23,640 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $454,597.20.

Cricut stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.51 million. Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRCT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

