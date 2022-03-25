Tompkins Financial Corp Buys New Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of VMware by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in VMware by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in VMware by 53.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $117.37 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.44 and its 200 day moving average is $127.61.
Several brokerages have weighed in on VMW. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.
In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About VMware (Get Rating)
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VMware (VMW)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.