Tompkins Financial Corp Buys New Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of VMware by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in VMware by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in VMware by 53.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $117.37 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.44 and its 200 day moving average is $127.61.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMW. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

