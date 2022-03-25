Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Given New $6.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.50 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Zymergen from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Zymergen in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymergen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.18.

ZY stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Zymergen has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90.

Zymergen ( NASDAQ:ZY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zymergen will post -4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $27,338.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,459 shares of company stock valued at $567,114 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,588,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,632,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,810,000. 48.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

