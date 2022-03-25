S&P Global’s (SPGI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $495.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $478.29.

Shares of SPGI opened at $407.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $398.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.92. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $347.80 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,320,576,000 after acquiring an additional 381,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,428,000 after acquiring an additional 395,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after acquiring an additional 245,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,640 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

