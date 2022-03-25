Brett Jenkins Sells 732 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) EVP Brett Jenkins sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total transaction of $137,711.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brett Jenkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Brett Jenkins sold 4,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.08, for a total transaction of $744,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $189.51 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.11 and a 1 year high of $191.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.02 and a 200 day moving average of $161.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2,081.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth about $1,086,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 80.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

