Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 772.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Unum Group by 2,432.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 811,098 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Unum Group by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,568,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 808,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Unum Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,677,000 after purchasing an additional 699,437 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Unum Group by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,583,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,680,000 after purchasing an additional 506,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,625,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

UNM opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.33. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

