National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 164,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,649,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65,357 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 534.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 473.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

NYSE ZIM opened at $71.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.65 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 201.14% and a net margin of 43.25%. Research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 36.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $17.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 94.63%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 175.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Clarkson Capital cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.