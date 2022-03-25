National Bank of Canada FI Invests $9.42 Million in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 289,270 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,454 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 84.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 10,971.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,850 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at about $27,691,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 387.3% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,222,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,755,000 after purchasing an additional 971,540 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSTG. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

PSTG opened at $35.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -70.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

